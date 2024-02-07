Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 180,549 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,549 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $9,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 361.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,893,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,329 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 48.9% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,889,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,450 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $23,760,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 12.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,544,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,349,000 after purchasing an additional 606,012 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,677,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,600,000 after purchasing an additional 326,608 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 2.09. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $20.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Phillip L. Theodore sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,114.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

