Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 25,478 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 856,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,478 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,010,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,219,000 after purchasing an additional 383,015 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 0.2 %

T stock opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.61. The company has a market capitalization of $125.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

