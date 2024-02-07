Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 565 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,803 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $358.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $356.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $345.87 and its 200 day moving average is $323.19. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $362.96.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays upgraded Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.31.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

