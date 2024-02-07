Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 700 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $7,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.85.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

NYSE VMC opened at $231.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $159.76 and a 1-year high of $235.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total transaction of $959,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,727.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.69, for a total value of $166,023.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,885.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total value of $959,103.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,727.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,728 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,060. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

