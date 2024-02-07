Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 8,000 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $7,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 67.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 423.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 61.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $96.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.52. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.61 and a 1-year high of $104.15. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.68.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.20. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $328.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PJT Partners

In other PJT Partners news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,487,868.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PJT. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (down from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

