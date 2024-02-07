Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 8,263 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,263 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Corning were worth $9,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,456,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 74.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,339 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,197 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,043,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Corning during the second quarter valued at $570,980,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE GLW opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.33. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLW. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on Corning

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.