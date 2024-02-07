Gartner (NYSE:IT) Posts Earnings Results

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. Gartner updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.550- EPS.

Gartner Stock Down 1.7 %

IT opened at $461.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $450.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.61. The company has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.30. Gartner has a 1 year low of $292.60 and a 1 year high of $471.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $429.25.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total transaction of $657,438.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,029,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total transaction of $2,050,352.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,307 shares in the company, valued at $30,055,162.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total value of $657,438.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,244 shares in the company, valued at $6,029,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,770 shares of company stock valued at $10,992,112. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gartner

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Gartner by 276.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Gartner by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gartner

(Get Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.