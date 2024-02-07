Gates Industrial (GTES) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect Gates Industrial to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gates Industrial Stock Up 0.4 %

GTES opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $14.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.39.

Institutional Trading of Gates Industrial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTES. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 207.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth $45,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Gates Industrial by 35.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

