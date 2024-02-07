GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) PT Raised to $96.00 at Mizuho

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $94.00 to $96.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.73.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $82.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.48. GE HealthCare Technologies has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $87.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.18.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Get Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.