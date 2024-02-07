GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.20-$4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.24. GE HealthCare Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.200-4.350 EPS.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.39. 742,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,943,047. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.25 and a 200 day moving average of $71.18. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GEHC shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a hold rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.73.

Institutional Trading of GE HealthCare Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $216,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Stories

