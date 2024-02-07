Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.77

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.77 and traded as low as C$0.63. Gear Energy shares last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 135,621 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GXE. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Gear Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. ATB Capital cut their target price on Gear Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Gear Energy Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$170.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 3.63.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). Gear Energy had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 32.96%. The business had revenue of C$41.41 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.1401274 earnings per share for the current year.

Gear Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

