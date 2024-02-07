Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Price Up 5.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Roth Mkm raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $118.00. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Generac traded as high as $124.80 and last traded at $124.30. 308,364 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 718,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.35.

GNRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.32.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $576,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,561,441.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $576,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,561,441.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,490 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,121,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,109,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,244,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,395,000 after purchasing an additional 475,104 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,537,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Generac by 13,944.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 297,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,683,000 after purchasing an additional 295,338 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

