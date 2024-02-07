General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $685,000. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its stake in General Mills by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 14,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,527,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,346,000 after purchasing an additional 44,933 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE GIS traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026,722. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.16. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.15.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

