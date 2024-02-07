Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Cut to $78.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $80.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD traded down $2.77 on Wednesday, reaching $74.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,414,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,585,544. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.28. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $72.87 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

