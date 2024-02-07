Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $40.00

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.00 and last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 3993 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.53.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,804.8% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,512.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

