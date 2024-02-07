Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Shares Sold by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIL. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 849.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $193,000.

Shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.05. The stock had a trading volume of 102,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,354. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.98. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $33.24.

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

