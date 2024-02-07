GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $56.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $65.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GFS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.41.

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $51.65 on Monday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a twelve month low of $48.12 and a twelve month high of $72.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.55.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 18.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 274.5% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

