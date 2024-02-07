Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $125.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.47 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Hamilton Lane Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,271. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $62.47 and a 12 month high of $121.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.85 and a 200 day moving average of $97.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLNE. Oppenheimer cut Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 44.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 321.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

