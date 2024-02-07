Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $125.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.47 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 25.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

NASDAQ:HLNE traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.20. 49,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,478. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.13. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $121.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 58.36%.

Institutional Trading of Hamilton Lane

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer downgraded Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.