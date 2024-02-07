HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,345.13

HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,345.13 ($29.40) and traded as high as GBX 2,430 ($30.46). HarbourVest Global Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 2,430 ($30.46), with a volume of 109,985 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3,571.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 143.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,345.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,290.39.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

