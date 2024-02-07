Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $122.15

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 122.15 ($1.53) and traded as high as GBX 132 ($1.65). Harworth Group shares last traded at GBX 126 ($1.58), with a volume of 709,728 shares trading hands.

Harworth Group Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £419.74 million, a P/E ratio of -840.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 122.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 111.84.

Harworth Group Company Profile

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. It operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

