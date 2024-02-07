Head to Head Review: Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) and Gerdau (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) and Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Gerdau and Worthington Steel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gerdau 0 4 0 0 2.00 Worthington Steel 0 0 1 0 3.00

Gerdau presently has a consensus price target of $5.41, indicating a potential upside of 23.17%. Worthington Steel has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.70%. Given Gerdau’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gerdau is more favorable than Worthington Steel.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gerdau $15.96 billion 0.48 $2.21 billion $0.97 4.53 Worthington Steel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Gerdau and Worthington Steel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gerdau has higher revenue and earnings than Worthington Steel.

Profitability

This table compares Gerdau and Worthington Steel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gerdau 11.27% 16.81% 10.94% Worthington Steel N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Gerdau shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Gerdau shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gerdau beats Worthington Steel on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gerdau

(Get Free Report)

Gerdau S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets. It also offers flat products, such as hot-rolled steel coils and heavy plates; and resells flat steel products. In addition, the company operates three mines that produce iron ore located in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais. It sells its products through independent distributors, direct sales from the mills, and its retail network. The company was founded in 1901 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Worthington Steel

(Get Free Report)

Worthington Steel, Inc. operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy. Worthington Steel, Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.