Head-To-Head Survey: Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) versus Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U)

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) and Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Healthpeak Properties has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Healthpeak Properties and Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthpeak Properties $2.06 billion 4.80 $500.45 million $0.44 41.09 Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple $350.43 million 10.08 $119.82 million ($0.22) -253.72

Analyst Recommendations

Healthpeak Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthpeak Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Healthpeak Properties and Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthpeak Properties 2 5 3 0 2.10 Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple 0 0 0 0 N/A

Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus price target of $23.05, indicating a potential upside of 27.46%. Given Healthpeak Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Healthpeak Properties is more favorable than Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple.

Dividends

Healthpeak Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple pays an annual dividend of $2.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Healthpeak Properties pays out 272.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple pays out -1,131.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.6% of Healthpeak Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Healthpeak Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Healthpeak Properties and Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthpeak Properties 11.17% 3.38% 1.53% Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple -3.80% -0.36% -0.21%

Summary

Healthpeak Properties beats Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, formerly known as Granite Real Estate Inc., is based in Toronto, Canada.

