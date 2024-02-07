Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Stock Holdings Boosted by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSII. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 196.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Point72 Middle East FZE raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 36.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 384.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.95. The company has a market cap of $613.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.84. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $35.15.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

