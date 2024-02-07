Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.84

Shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$16.84 and last traded at C$16.50, with a volume of 40557 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on HRX shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Héroux-Devtek has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.10.

Héroux-Devtek Stock Up 8.6 %

The company has a market cap of C$549.50 million, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.51, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.51.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.02. Héroux-Devtek had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of C$141.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$138.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 1.01002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

