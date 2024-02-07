Hershey (HSY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hershey Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HSY stock opened at $194.79 on Wednesday. Hershey has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.02. The company has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,734. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.10.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

