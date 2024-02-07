HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 55,000 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $135,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 109.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 592,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,457,000 after purchasing an additional 310,376 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 95,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.30. 278,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,677. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $234.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.48.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

