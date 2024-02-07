HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,801,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,985 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $197,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $507,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 76,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 52,562 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock remained flat at $36.76 during trading hours on Wednesday. 2,017,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,107,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $37.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.22.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

