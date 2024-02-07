HighTower Advisors LLC Has $145.67 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,549,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685,565 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $145,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $98.04. 5,516,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,822,821. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.10. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $100.98.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

