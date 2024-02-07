HighTower Advisors LLC Has $414.13 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,434,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,554 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.8% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $414,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.00. 8,012,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.90. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

