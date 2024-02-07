HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,897,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,594 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $261,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $152.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,909. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $152.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

