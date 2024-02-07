HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,957,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,844,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,859,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,330,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,304,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 57.60.

Shares of SN traded up 0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 48.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,490. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 12-month low of 25.84 and a 12-month high of 53.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 49.12.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported 0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.81 by 0.14. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of 1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1 billion. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

