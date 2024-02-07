HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 61,371 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,020,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,371 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.47% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $313,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.20. 469,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,341. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $175.40. The firm has a market cap of $74.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.36.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

