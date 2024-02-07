HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 84,551 Shares of ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy (NYSEARCA:SIXH)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy (NYSEARCA:SIXH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,670,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,551 shares during the quarter. ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy accounts for about 0.6% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.98% of ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy worth $342,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, UBS Group AG grew its position in ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy by 201.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter.

SIXH stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.49. The stock had a trading volume of 910 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,331. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.43. ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62.

The ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity-Index Option Strategy ETF (SIXH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to US equities and sellscall options against SPY. SIXH was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by Meridian.

