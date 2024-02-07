Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.460-3.640 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Highwoods Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.46 to $3.64 EPS.

Highwoods Properties Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HIW traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.43. 1,114,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,588. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.66.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 155.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HIW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Highwoods Properties from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America cut Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIW

Institutional Trading of Highwoods Properties

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 76.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.