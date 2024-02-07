Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.600-3.950 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.3 billion-$3.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.4 billion. Hillenbrand also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.60-3.95 EPS.

Hillenbrand Price Performance

Shares of Hillenbrand stock traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $43.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,278. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.50. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $53.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.11 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 11.53%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Hillenbrand in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hillenbrand from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Helen W. Cornell acquired 6,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $249,449.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,285.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hillenbrand news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen purchased 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.74 per share, with a total value of $49,873.70. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,292.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Helen W. Cornell purchased 6,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $249,449.13. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,691 shares in the company, valued at $449,285.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,902 shares of company stock valued at $424,111. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillenbrand

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,551,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,490,000 after buying an additional 32,595 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,544,000 after buying an additional 438,427 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,537,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,058,000 after buying an additional 30,899 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,319,000 after buying an additional 54,561 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,015,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,090,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

