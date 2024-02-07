Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.710-0.760 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hillenbrand also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.600-3.950 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. CL King started coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hillenbrand from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HI

Hillenbrand Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of HI traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.81. 183,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,278. Hillenbrand has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.75 and a 200-day moving average of $43.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.11 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.53%.

Insider Activity

In other Hillenbrand news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan acquired 3,156 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.54 per share, for a total transaction of $124,788.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,434.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan purchased 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.54 per share, for a total transaction of $124,788.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 109,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,434.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen purchased 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,873.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,292.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,902 shares of company stock worth $424,111 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 94.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hillenbrand

(Get Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.