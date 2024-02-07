Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Hilton Worldwide updated its Q1 guidance to $1.36-1.44 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $6.80-6.94 EPS.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $193.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.68 and its 200-day moving average is $163.71. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $129.86 and a one year high of $196.18.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,300,000 after buying an additional 2,480,451 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,486,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,113,000 after purchasing an additional 40,576 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,664,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,059,000 after buying an additional 190,019 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,433,000 after buying an additional 583,516 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,969,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,263,000 after buying an additional 366,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

HLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.79.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

