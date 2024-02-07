Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Hilton Worldwide updated its Q1 guidance to $1.36-1.44 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $6.80-6.94 EPS.
Hilton Worldwide Price Performance
Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $193.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.68 and its 200-day moving average is $163.71. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $129.86 and a one year high of $196.18.
Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide
In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide
Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.79.
View Our Latest Research Report on HLT
About Hilton Worldwide
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hilton Worldwide
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Ulta Beauty set for a breakout to new highs
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Exxon and Chevron ready to rally: The floor is in for big oil
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Analysts jumped on this stock ahead of earnings; markets love it
Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.