Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) is Weil Company Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Weil Company Inc. cut its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Houlihan Lokey makes up approximately 1.9% of Weil Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Weil Company Inc. owned about 0.05% of Houlihan Lokey worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1,044.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 284,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,505,000 after purchasing an additional 260,060 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 42.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 10.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,473,000 after acquiring an additional 38,587 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 18.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

NYSE HLI traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.95. The stock had a trading volume of 136,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,136. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.08 and a 200 day moving average of $108.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.92 and a 52-week high of $129.22.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $511.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.90%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $180,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,583,950 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Stories

