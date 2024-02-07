Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $58.92

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.92 and last traded at $58.92, with a volume of 119543 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.1 %

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.22. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

