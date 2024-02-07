H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 244.61%. The company had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. H&R Block updated its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.30 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.100-4.300 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HRB traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.52. 1,032,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,429. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.82. H&R Block has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

HRB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $2,208,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,915,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

