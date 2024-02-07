H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Shares Gap Down to $47.34

Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.34, but opened at $45.42. H&R Block shares last traded at $42.65, with a volume of 320,403 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRB has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

H&R Block Trading Down 6.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.82.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.31. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 244.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $2,208,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,915,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&R Block

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in H&R Block by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in H&R Block by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in H&R Block by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in H&R Block by 3.9% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

