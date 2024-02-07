Hudbay Minerals Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $6.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average of $4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.95.

Institutional Trading of Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Free Report ) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $480.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.65 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2,894.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,330 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,185 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,043 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.