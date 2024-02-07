Hut 8 (TSE:HUT) Given Sell Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Hut 8 (TSE:HUT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Hut 8 Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HUT stock opened at C$9.26 on Tuesday. Hut 8 has a 1-year low of C$8.35 and a 1-year high of C$29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 613.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$823.77 million, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 3.45.

Get Hut 8 alerts:

Hut 8 (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.35) by C($0.30). Hut 8 had a negative return on equity of 122.68% and a negative net margin of 110.59%. The company had revenue of C$16.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hut 8 will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.