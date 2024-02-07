Hut 8’s (HUT) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Hut 8 (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Hut 8 Price Performance

Shares of HUT opened at C$9.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 613.95, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.71. Hut 8 has a 52-week low of C$8.35 and a 52-week high of C$29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$823.77 million, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 3.45.

Hut 8 (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.35) by C($0.30). Hut 8 had a negative return on equity of 122.68% and a negative net margin of 110.59%. The firm had revenue of C$16.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hut 8 will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

