HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Down 6.3%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) traded down 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.14 and last traded at $3.15. 316,190 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,478,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.
HUYA Trading Down 8.0 %
The firm has a market cap of $740.95 million, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13.
HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. HUYA had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of HUYA
HUYA Company Profile
HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HUYA
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- What are specialty REITs? How to invest in them
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Miso Robotics stock: Is an IPO coming soon?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Insiders are selling these hot stocks on track for higher prices
Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.