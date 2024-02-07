HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Down 6.3%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) traded down 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.14 and last traded at $3.15. 316,190 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,478,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

HUYA Trading Down 8.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $740.95 million, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13.

Get HUYA alerts:

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. HUYA had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of HUYA

HUYA Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 1st quarter valued at about $548,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,467,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after acquiring an additional 49,340 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 269,312 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,864,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,803,000 after acquiring an additional 70,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twenty Acre Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,177,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.