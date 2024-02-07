Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at TD Cowen

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Get Ichor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ichor

Ichor Stock Down 0.1 %

ICHR stock opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.95 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ichor has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $39.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.27.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $196.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.70 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ichor

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Ichor by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ichor during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ichor by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ichor by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ichor by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.