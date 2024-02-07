IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.15-8.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.42. IDEX also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.150-8.450 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $228.67.

Shares of IEX stock traded up $6.11 on Wednesday, reaching $225.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,683. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.45. IDEX has a 1 year low of $183.76 and a 1 year high of $231.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. IDEX's revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that IDEX will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 8.8% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the second quarter worth $207,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the first quarter worth $205,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth $200,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

