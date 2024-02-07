IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS.

IDEX Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE IEX traded up $5.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,626. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20. IDEX has a one year low of $183.76 and a one year high of $231.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IDEX by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,263 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,556,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in IDEX by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,269,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,628,000 after acquiring an additional 306,008 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in IDEX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,660,000 after acquiring an additional 117,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,939,000 after acquiring an additional 103,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

