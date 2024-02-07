IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.150-8.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -. IDEX also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.15-8.45 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IDEX from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $228.67.

IEX traded up $6.16 on Wednesday, reaching $225.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,533. IDEX has a 1 year low of $183.76 and a 1 year high of $231.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.35 and its 200 day moving average is $209.45.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,214,000 after buying an additional 1,576,263 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $226,556,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in IDEX by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,269,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,628,000 after buying an additional 306,008 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,660,000 after purchasing an additional 117,605 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,939,000 after buying an additional 103,382 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

